Over 3800 Items Collected During 'You Can Make A Difference Camp-Out' In Blue Earth

Thanks to generous donors, a local group in Blue Earth is able to give back to the less fortunate.

For the last 21 years, volunteers have taken part in the You Can Make a Difference Camp-out, setting up shop outside Juba's Grocery Store in downtown Blue Earth

This year, campout directors say the group collected over 3,800 items to be donated to the Faribault County Food Shelf and Western Faribault County toy drive.

They also raised about $13,000 in monetary donations.