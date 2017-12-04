KEYC - Morristown Couple Donates Displays To Kiwanis Holiday Lights

Morristown Couple Donates Displays To Kiwanis Holiday Lights

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
You may notice a few more festive displays at Kiwanis Holiday Lights this year, thanks to a local couple.
 
 For the last 16 years, Kate Aase and Dennis Merritt have been well-known for their lighted holiday display at their rural Morristown home.
But with plans to move into a new home, the couple has decided to donate their displays to the Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
The 'Kate and Dennis' displays include Santa in a hot-air balloon, flying an airplane, a helicopter and a motorcycle.
The couple also has lighted reindeer throughout the park as well as a pair of saluting soldiers that they added to their display after 9/11.
Kate and Dennis have more displays they say may be coming to Sibley Park in the future.