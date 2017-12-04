KEYC - Gifts Still Needed For Toys For Tots Campaign

Gifts Still Needed For Toys For Tots Campaign

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Bernie Thompson with Toys For Tots joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with details on how you can help make Christmas a little brighter for a local boy or girl. Thompson talked about which age range is most needed when it comes to toys. He also spoke about the Spaghetti Feed happening at South Central College Tuesday night. You can find out more information on the meal, which benefits Toys for Tots, by clicking here