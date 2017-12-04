Thunderbirds to Return to Mankato in June 2019

The world-famous Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming back to Mankato.

Mankato will be hosting the United States Air Force Thunderbirds on June 15 & 16, 2019 as part of the Minnesota Air Spectacular, to be held at the Mankato Regional Airport.

“The 2019 Minnesota Air Spectacular poses a tremendous opportunity to showcase Mankato through a two-day display of our military air power and exhilarating aerobatic performances from some of the best in the circuit. Each year we work diligently with our corporate partners, community and other partnerships to make the show even more enjoyable,” said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges.

“We have a great reputation in the air show community, thanks to our amazing volunteers, sponsors and organizers.” said Co-Producer Fred Lutz. “We are extremely fortunate to have another jet team visit Mankato – it is sure to be another great show!”

The Minnesota Air Spectacular is a production of North Star Aviation, the City of Mankato, the Verizon Center and the Mankato Regional Airport Commission.

More information on aerial and ground displays, show times and ticketing will be released in the coming months.

The Thunderbirds were last in Mankato back in the summer of 2015.

--KEYC NEWS 12