Thunderbirds to Return to Mankato in June 2019

A Mankato man is charged after allegedly running a meth lab in Blue Earth County.
A Mankato man is charged after allegedly running a meth lab in Blue Earth County.
A church in Waseca is damaged by fire Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, Christ The King Lutheran Church Pastor Cary Larson says a refrigerator in an office caught fire around noon yesterday.
A church in Waseca is damaged by fire Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, Christ The King Lutheran Church Pastor Cary Larson says a refrigerator in an office caught fire around noon yesterday.
Construction is well underway at the Madison East Center ahead of the start of classes in January.
Construction is well underway at the Madison East Center ahead of the start of classes in January.
Mankato will be hosting the United States Air Force Thunderbirds on June 15 & 16, 2019 as part of the Minnesota Air Spectacular, to be held at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Mankato will be hosting the United States Air Force Thunderbirds on June 15 & 16, 2019 as part of the Minnesota Air Spectacular, to be held at the Mankato Regional Airport.
You may notice a few more festive displays at Kiwanis Holiday Lights this year, thanks to a local couple.
You may notice a few more festive displays at Kiwanis Holiday Lights this year, thanks to a local couple.
The fire broke out 10 miles southeast of Fairmont in a shed near a house around 3:30 p.m, Saturday.
The fire broke out 10 miles southeast of Fairmont in a shed near a house around 3:30 p.m, Saturday.