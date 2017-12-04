Rasmussen Students Will Soon Have New Home

Rasmussen College students will have a new home at the start of the year. Construction is well underway at the Madison East Center ahead of the start of classes in January.

Students at Rasmussen College receive degrees in business, education, technology and design...with a majority of the student population online.

The new location will be geared toward those in the health science and nursing fields.



"We have over around 300 students that are really going to benefit from the labs that they're building, they're going to be very hand-on simulation labs. This building has been wonderful and served its purpose for the last ten years but we're looking forward to 2018," Director at Rasmussen College, Kathy Sanger said.



Rasmussen currently serves around 700 students. With the opening of the new building, they anticipate increased enrollment for their health services program.

AND...With only one more week of classes at their current location...they are in packing mode...making the move in just a few days.



"Over the break, we'll get everything situated, so all the students, faculty and staff will report to the new building on January 2nd," Sanger added.



The move to Madison East will be a homecoming of sorts...twenty years ago Rasmussen held classes in the old Mankato Clinic.

