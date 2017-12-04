Dayton Sets February 12th for Special Legislative Elections

Special elections to fill two legislative seats held by Minnesota lawmakers accused of sexual harassment will be held on Feb. 12.

Gov. Dayton scheduled the elections for the second Monday in February after he received a resignation letter from DFL Sen. Dan Schoen.

Republican Rep. Tony Cornish resigned last week.

Schoen and Cornish announced their resignations after sexual harassment allegations against them surfaced last month.

It's an odd day for Minnesota voters who are accustomed to voting on Tuesdays. But an existing local school board election and scheduled caucuses left the governor with few options.

The Legislature returns to work on Feb. 20.

