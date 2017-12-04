Gov. Dayton Declares Cancer Screening Week

Governor Mark Dayton proclaimed this week as "Cancer Screen Week" in the State of Minnesota.

The Governor's proclamation encourages all Minnesotans to talk to their health care providers about cancer risk factors and recommended screening options.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that up to 210,000 deaths in the United States could be avoided with early and appropriate cancer screening.

Screening is essential to detect cancer early, get appropriate treatment, and help increase survival.

Minnesotans should consult with their health care provider to determine the appropriate screenings based on their age, health, and risk factors.

Statewide, the rate of breast cancer screening is 76.6 percent

For Minnesota women aged 21 to 65, the overall rate of testing for Cervical Cancer is 85.6 percent

The statewide screening rate is 72 percent for Colorectal Cancer.

