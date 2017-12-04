MnDOT prepares for upcoming snowfall

Snow plows will be out and about tonight as snow is expected to fall later this evening in the area.

With a winter weather advisory in effect for the night, plow drivers are going through their prep work, what drivers should look for when plows are on the roads and encouraging citizens to drive differently with the conditions

"The biggest thing we want to have is anytime we are getting into winter driving conditions is just time to change our mindset. Turn off our cruise, turn on the headlights, be aware, give yourself plenty of room certainly snow plows as well as other drivers need lots of extra space to operate safely on the highways," MnDOT engineer Jed Felgren said.

Although there has not been much, if any, severe winter weather this year so far, everyone needs to be prepared and know how to drive when winter weather hits the area.

