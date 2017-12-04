Liv-Aveda raises funds for BackPack Food Program

Liv–Aveda in Mankato is holding a fundraiser for its annual customer appreciation event to help combat childhood hunger.

The non–profit group "Feeding Our Community Partners" has teamed up with the salon to raise money for the BackPack Food Program.

One–hundred percent of the proceeds from half–price eyebrow and lip waxes at Aveda will go toward feeding local children through the program.

"Every year, our goal is each year to raise more and more for the group," said Tupy. "We have been working with them for a few years now so our goal is to raise two–thousand dollars."

FOCP says one in four residents in Blue Earth County lives without enough food. The fundraiser is open for walk–ins only at Liv–Aveda and runs until 8 PM tonight.

--KEYC NEWS 12