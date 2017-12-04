West's Buisman Named All-American

The accolades keep pouring in for Mankato West senior soccer player, McKenna Buisman.

After being named Minnesota Ms. Soccer earlier this year, Buisman made history becoming the first Mankato soccer player to earn All–American honors.



"It's awesome, I always try to think about those girls that are younger than me, try to pave the way for them for opportunities, so hopefully I'm the first and definitely not the last," said Buisman.



Career assists, season assists, career goals, season points, and career points, all records Buisman set in her 5–years on the varsity soccer team.



"Over time has gotten a lot stronger and faster. It's put her in a lot of places on the field that you can't get to unless you're fast. She because of her skill level, people are always watching her, and know where she is. They like to bump her, give her some contact, and she takes that well," said Crissy Makela, Mankato West head coach.

As her decorated career wearing scarlet wrapped up this season, the future Minnesota Gopher was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All–Central Region team for the second straight year.

While only a handful of players from the area have garnered that honor, even fewer are All–Americans.

"There's never been anyone in this city that's been All–American, East, West, Loyola, boy's girls, we've had some All–Region players but never All–American," said Makela.

"I try not to focus on the awards too much, but it was in the back of my mind a little bit. The thought of just even being thought about to be recognized on that level was super exciting. To actually get that recognition was amazing to me," said Buisman.

The honor caps off one of Buisman's best seasons, she scored 27 goals and helped Mankato West to the program's first undefeated regular season.

"We're a little bit away from the end of the season, but it brings back all the fun, you remember this and that. Brings back memories from the season again, and even memories of previous years where something has happened for her, or the team has won. I think of last year's state tournament as well as this year's tournament. It just brings back a lot of memories from her whole career," said Makela.

"It was an absolute blast this season, I got to play with my best friends. The memories we made on and off the field were amazing, I would trade this award for just one more game with them honestly," said Buisman.

Buisman is graduating from Mankato West this winter and will enroll at the University of Minnesota this coming January to get a head start on her school at soccer career with the Golden Gophers.

