Two Injured In Renville County Crash

Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Renville County Monday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. just north of Renville.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Nicole Hoberg, of Renville, was eastbound on County Road 11 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup driven by 73-year-old Gregory Kopel. Authorities say Kopel failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 21.

Officers say weather may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

Both drivers were transported to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.