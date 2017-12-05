KEYC - Lane Closure On Madison Avenue Throughout December

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A lane closure to be aware of for drivers on Madison Avenue.

Beginning at 8 Tuesday morning, the eastbound or uphill lane on Madison Avenue from North Seventh to Dane Streets will be closed.

Crews will be removing dead, hazardous and diseased trees, and buckthorn.

The other eastbound lane will remain open to traffic.

The closure is expected to last for about a month, weather permitting. 