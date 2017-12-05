State Patrol: 410 Crashes On MN Roads Monday

The first big snowstorm of the season created dangerous travel conditions in the Upper Midwest that caused scores of highway crashes, including one that killed an elderly woman in Minnesota.



As temperatures dropped Monday, rain turned to ice and snow and made roadways extremely slippery. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says blowing snow and whiteout conditions made travel treacherous.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 410 crashes statewide, including one on Highway 12 near Benson that killed an 87-year-old woman and 36 others that resulted in injuries.

In North Dakota, officials advised against traveling in south central and northeastern areas of the state.

In South Dakota, the storm dropped about 4 inches of snow in some areas. Transportation officials warned travelers to stay off Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls.

