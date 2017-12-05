KEYC - State Patrol: Over 120 Crashes On MN Roads Monday

State Patrol: Over 120 Crashes On MN Roads Monday

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
After a record high yesterday, road conditions quickly deteriorated into the evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 121 crashes between 8 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. yesterday statewide.

Of those crashes, 10 involved injuries and one was fatal.

Officers also responded to 60 vehicle spin-outs, or vehicles off the road during that time period. 