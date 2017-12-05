State Patrol: Over 120 Crashes On MN Roads Monday

A Mankato man is charged after allegedly running a meth lab in Blue Earth County.
A Mankato man is charged after allegedly running a meth lab in Blue Earth County.
The non–profit group "Feeding Our Community Partners" has teamed up with Liv-Aveda to raise money for the BackPack Food Program.
The non–profit group "Feeding Our Community Partners" has teamed up with Liv-Aveda to raise money for the BackPack Food Program.
Mankato West's McKenna Buisman becomes first Mankato soccer player to earn All-American honors.
Mankato West's McKenna Buisman becomes first Mankato soccer player to earn All-American honors.
Construction is well underway at the Madison East Center ahead of the start of classes in January.
Construction is well underway at the Madison East Center ahead of the start of classes in January.
The harvest season for corn and soybeans are wrapping up and Farm Manager Analyst Kent Thiesse said this year's harvest wrapped up rather well.
The harvest season for corn and soybeans are wrapping up and Farm Manager Analyst Kent Thiesse said this year's harvest wrapped up rather well.
The Mankato City Council finalizes budget, property tax levy
The Mankato City Council finalizes budget, property tax levy