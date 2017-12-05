Sleepy Eye Woman Injured In Icy Crash

A Sleepy Eye woman is injured in an icy crash early this morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in Rochester.

The State Patrol says 20-year-old Jamie Ann Wells was traveling on the ramp to enter Highway 52, when she lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say she crossed all lanes of traffic before colliding into the median barrier head-on.

She was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.