Longtime Rep. John Conyers Says He Is Retiring

A Sleepy Eye woman is injured in an icy crash early this morning. It happened just before 3 a.m. in Rochester.
After a record high yesterday, road conditions quickly deteriorated into the evening.
A Mankato man is charged after allegedly running a meth lab in Blue Earth County.
Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Renville County Monday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. just north of Renville.
Mankato West's McKenna Buisman becomes first Mankato soccer player to earn All-American honors.
A lane closure to be aware of for drivers on Madison Avenue.
Construction is well underway at the Madison East Center ahead of the start of classes in January.
MnDOT trying to clear and dry the highways before refreeze can happen.
