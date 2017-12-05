KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: How Couples Can Benefit From Counseling

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Andrew Archer, Therapist and Owner of Minnesota Mental Health Services joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about couples counseling. Archer talked about why there's often a stigma with counseling & why some couples shy away from it. He also talked about how couples can benefit from counseling no matter how far they are into their relationship. 