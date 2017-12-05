Genesis, Ag Partners Cooperative Vote In Favor Of Proposed Merger

Le Sueur-based Genesis and Goodhue-based Ag Partners Cooperative have voted in favor of merging the two companies.

Both boards recently approved a merger plan that will be subject to vote by Genesis members.

The two companies say the merger would provide them with a variety of benefits, including increased efficiency and opportunities for investment.

The companies are hosting a variety of information meetings throughout the month, giving members the chance to ask questions about the merger.

Today's meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the HomeTown Inn & Suites of Belle Plaine.

The member vote is scheduled to be counted on December 19.