License Revoked For Eagle Lake In-Home Daycare

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has revoked the license of an Eagle Lake daycare provider for reports of serious incidents of abuse.

Mary and Angela Huber's license was immediately suspended in an order dated September 5th of this year.

The investigation determined Mary Huber subjected children in care to corporal punishment, including holding a child's face in a pool until they asked for help, and tying a rope around a child's hand and pulled them around the yard over rough surfaces.

It also stated that Mary Huber subjected children in care to emotional abuse by stripping off clothes and placing them in the shower as punishment, and threatening additional punishment if the children told their parents.

Angela Huber was found responsible for the maltreatment of the children as well, because of her failure to report the abuse.

The Hubers have the right to appeal the decision by December 14th.

The Blue Earth County attorney's office is reviewing the case to decide whether or not to file criminal charges.

