Arrow Ace Hardware Giving Back With Round Up Event

Arrow Ace Hardware in Mankato and Saint Peter are giving back this month.

From now until Christmas Eve, customers will have the option to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar.

In Saint Peter, the money will go to the Saint Peter Food Shelf and in Mankato, the Mankato Area United Way.

This is the first time the hardware stores have held this event.

"It just makes it quick and easy with so many transactions this time of year, Marketing and Advertising Manager Mike Schwertgeger said. "We are just excited about being able to raise a lot of money for the selected charities for the Mankato and Saint Peter Area."

As of Tuesday, more than 1,200 have donated over $250.