Ipso Facto Brings "Americanized" Reggae to Mankato

Reggae music traveled throughout the Verizon Wireless Center's Grand Hall on Tuesday for the Time to Talk: Forums on Race event.

The music mixed with other American genres was played by Ipso Facto.

Julian McFarlane started the band Ipso Facto in the year 1983, with his brothers and sisters, drawing inspiration from Bob Marley and the Wailers.

"My father was born in Cuba but raised in Jamaica, so the Jamaican culture and roots we embraced in our music but we are still Americans and so we have many influences of music, rock, pop,jazz."

McFarlane said the band does not play that often anymore but they will continue to perform for events like Forums on Race as well as other varying events. He said they are willing to play privately, if they are asked.