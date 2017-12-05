Dayton Signs Emergency Order for Renville County After Storm

Governor Dayton has signed an Emergency Executive Order to provide assistance and emergency relief services to Renville County after Monday night's winter storm.

The storm created dangerous driving conditions and stranded motorists, prompting the Renville County Sheriff to request the use of the National Guard armory in Olivia.

The Governor's order directs the commander of the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance and emergency relief services to the County until the emergency ends.

It also calls for the costs associated with the Guard’s assistance to be defrayed from the state’s general fund.

--- KEYC News 12