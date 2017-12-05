Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Makes A Stop In Waseca

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has made its way into Minnesota, making a stop in Owatonna, Waseca and Janesville Tuesday evening.



Hundreds of kids and adults alike gathered near the tracks to catch a glimpse of the decorated train.



After enjoying a live holiday performance, those who attended were encouraged to drop off food donations to be collected by their local Food Bank.



The train has been traveling through communities since 1999, encouraging families across North America to raise donations in their community and spread holiday cheer.