(11) New Ulm Dominates Waseca Tuesday Night

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The 11th ranked New Ulm girls hockey team played host to the Waseca Bluejays Tuesday night. 

New Ulm dominates, the Eagles win 10-3 over the Bluejays.

New Ulm improves to 6-2-0 this season.

--KEYC News 12