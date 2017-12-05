Mankato East Escapes Battle Against Bluejays With A Win

It came down to the final minute before the winner was decided, but the Mankato East Cougars defeated the Waseca Bluejays 59-57 Tuesday night in Waseca.

Despite 25 points and the go ahead score off a steal by Malik Willingham, a tying bucket by Damani Hayes and and an Edmon Oyet put back with eight seconds left in the game means East starts the season 1-0 with a tough road victory.

-- KEYC News 12