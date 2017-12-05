Scarlets Open Season with 79-59 Win over Hutchinson

The Mankato West boy's hockey team battled Northfield on Tuesday night. The 16th-ranked Raiders beat West 6-3.
All five Scarlet starters scored in double figures.
Jack Cusey made 22 saves for the Cougars in their 3-1 win over RJM.
Cougars defeat Waseca 59-57
New Ulm improves to 6-2-0 this season.
Mankato West's McKenna Buisman becomes first Mankato soccer player to earn All-American honors.
MSU runs into a tough Augustana squad.
MSU sophomore, Kevin Krieger, scored 29 points in the contest.
