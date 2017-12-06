Minneapolis Asks For National Guard Help With Super Bowl Security

Minneapolis city officials are asking the governor to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to help with security during the upcoming Super Bowl.



In a letter to Gov. Mark Dayton the city says the police force cannot meet all of the safety and security needs during the 10 days of Super Bowl activities while still covering the rest of the city.

A spokeswoman for the Super Bowl Host Committee says it would pick up the cost of the guard's deployment. The governor is considering the request.

The 52nd Super Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4.

