Body Found On U of M Campus

Police say they're investigating the death of a person at one of the University of Minnesota's academic buildings.

Authorities said Tuesday night the body was found at the Mechanical Engineering building on the Minneapolis campus. A spokesperson for the University of Minnesota said the University police were working with Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office, and that the incident posed no threat to the public.

The Medical Examiner's office is expected to release more information as it is available.

--KEYC News 12