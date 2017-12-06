18 Locations Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks in Mankato

Mankato Public Safety has completed their report from alcohol compliance checks held in October and November, and over 18 percent of establishments failed the test.

15 of the 82 checks resulted in strikes against the businesses.

6 of the failures were repeat offenders from compliance checks held over the past summer.

Those establishments received one thousand dollar civil penalty and must have a problem solving conference with Public Safety, but no worry of losing their liquor licenses at this point.

Commander Matt DuRose says, "If there is another strike against those businesses and establishments prior to the end of the licensing period, then there is a potential for a 3rd strike and a potential review by the city council for action."

Criminal charges are being requested to the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office for employees who sold the alcohol during the checks.

