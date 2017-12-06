Spruce Up Winter With Seasonal Planters

Six establishments fail 2nd checks this year.
A Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School student receives a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT.
Police say they're investigating the death of a person at one of the University of Minnesota's academic buildings.
Reggae music traveled throughout the Verizon Wireless Center's Grand Hall on Tuesday for the Time to Talk: Forums on Race event.
A $65 million surgical suite expansion and modernization project is underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
Investigation determined serious incidents of abuse.
