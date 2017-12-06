Allegations Mount Against Senator Franken

A seventh woman came forward Wednesday accusing Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct...hours after that allegation surfaced, a number of Democratic Senators called for Franken's resignation.



On the day where Senator Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006...his office sent a notice to media that the senator will be making an announcement Thursday. A top Senate Democrat says he expects Franken will resign over the allegations of sexual misconduct.



The allegations against the Minnesota senator first came last month after Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of sexual misconduct during a 2006 USO tour, saying he forcibly kissed and groped her. Franken is facing a Senate Ethics investigation after several more women came forward...accusing him of groping and inappropriate behavior. Franken apologized for his behavior but disputed some of the stories.



"I know there are no magic words that I can say to regain your trust and I know that it's going to take time," Sen. Franken stated.



Wednesday, another woman has come forward with accusations against the Minnesota Democrat of sexual misconduct. Franken stated the allegation is, "categorically not true." More than a dozen Senate Democrats, led by female lawmakers, have called on Franken to step aside.



"Enough is enough. This is a conversation we've been having for a very long time. It's a conversation that this country needs to have. I think when we start having to talk about the differences between sexual assault and sexual harassment and unwanted groping you are having the wrong conversation. You need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is OK," Democratic Senator Kristin Gillibrand said.



Shortly after, several other Democratic lawmakers echoed Gillibrand, calling on Franken to step down. Following her post, Gillibrand, and other lawmakers held a news conference to introduce a bill that would allow accusers to sue their employer for sexual harassment.



Franken initially dismissed any suggestion of resigning...and promised to regain the people's trust by getting back to work.

--KEYC News 12