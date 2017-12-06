Working Out In The Pool?

Working out is a common thing to do on land, but some people are hopping in the water to get fit.



Aqua fitness is a method that many are turning to, to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The New Prague aquatic center, the 3rd largest in the state (behind U of M Rochester's Rec Center & the University of St. Thomas), has only been open for 5 months, but already is seeing lots of interest, especially in fitness classes.

Among those offered include underwater resistance, cycling and BOGA Fit.



Aquatic Center Manager Bryce Bachman said "Currently, we've got about 14 classes a week that we offer. We'll be adding classes pretty continuously, looking at a couple early mornings, mid–mornings for some of the senior populations or people not working during the day. We've got a lot of evening classes and then again some Saturday morning and Sunday evening classes."

Now you might be wondering, what's so special about exercising in the pool?

Well, the water puts less stress on the bones and joints, providing a less painful alternative to work out.



Member Delores Johnson said "There's less resistance, less pounding. So, I can walk in here for 30 minutes where I'd be able to walk outside for maybe five."

While the priority of these classes is fitness, participants seem to enjoy the unique atmosphere of splashing around while building cardio and muscle.



Member Karla Schultz said "I just love water. It's just something I think you're born with and I just love being in the water. There's something about calming and being in the water and it's just a positive experience."



For more information or to sign up, you can find visit their website.

