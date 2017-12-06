KEYC - Hayes Scores 1,000th Point

Hayes Scores 1,000th Point

In Mankato East's win over Waseca on Tuesday night, Cougar senior Damani Hayes surpassed a huge milestone.
The forward scored his 1,000th career point, finishing with 13-points in East's 59-57 win over the Bluejays.
Hayes and the 6th-ranked Cougars return to game action on Friday; they host Winona at 7:30PM.