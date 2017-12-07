Executive Director Of LEEP Announces Resignation

A North Mankato man is charged after allegedly threatening people at a bar with a knife. Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a man with a knife trying to stab people at a bar in downtown Mankato around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
A wrong-way driver is facing DWI charges in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, authorities noticed a car driven by 26-year-old Brandon Keith Dirck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Madison Avenue just after 3 a.m. last Saturday.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in locating two suspects involved in a robbery.
A Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School student receives a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT.
Six establishments fail 2nd checks this year.
Executive Director of LEEP Mandy Hunecke has announced she’s stepping down at the end of the month.
A $65 million surgical suite expansion and modernization project is underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
Police say they're investigating the death of a person at one of the University of Minnesota's academic buildings.
