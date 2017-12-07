Executive Director Of LEEP Announces Resignation

Mandy Hunecke has announced she’s stepping down from her role as LEEP's Executive Director after accepting a new position.

She’s held the director position at LEEP for 10 years, playing a critical part in bringing the organization to the forefront of recreational programs for people with disabilities.

She also helped create new fundraising initiatives, like the LEEP Legends event, a popular celebrity softball game.

Plans for filling the position are in the works, with more details to be released soon.