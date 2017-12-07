North Mankato Man Charged With Assault Following Alleged Knife Threat

A North Mankato man is charged after allegedly threatening people at a bar with a knife.

Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a man with a knife trying to stab people at a bar in downtown Mankato around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities took 26–year–old Mowlid Ahmed into custody after finding a knife in his pocket.

Ahmed allegedly denied pulling the knife out and told police he was assaulted.

He tested a preliminary breath test of .225 following the incident.

Two men allege Ahmed pulled a knife and waved it at them near another business earlier that night.

Ahmed is charged with one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.