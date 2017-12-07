KEYC - Wrong-Way Driver Facing DWI Charges In Blue Earth County

Wrong-Way Driver Facing DWI Charges In Blue Earth County

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A wrong-way driver is facing DWI charges in Blue Earth County.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities noticed a car driven by 26-year-old Brandon Keith Dirck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Madison Avenue just after 3 a.m. last Saturday.
During a traffic stop, Dirck admitted to having a couple of drinks.
The result of a breath test taken on scene was .15, nearly double the legal limit to drive.
He is charged with two counts of DWI, driving after revocation and driving the wrong way.