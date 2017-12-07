Wrong-Way Driver Facing DWI Charges In Blue Earth County

A wrong-way driver is facing DWI charges in Blue Earth County.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities noticed a car driven by 26-year-old Brandon Keith Dirck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Madison Avenue just after 3 a.m. last Saturday.

During a traffic stop, Dirck admitted to having a couple of drinks.

The result of a breath test taken on scene was .15, nearly double the legal limit to drive.