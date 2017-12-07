Recent Fundraiser Raises Money Toward Rehabilitation Of Fairmont Opera House

A recent fundraiser raises thousands of dollars toward the rehabilitation of a historic landmark in Fairmont.

Last month, Sweet Financial Services hosted a One Night in Nashville event at the Fairmont Opera House.

Over 300 people attended the event, raising over $35,000. Those funds will go toward updates for the Opera House.

A $10 million dollar fundraising campaign was established back in September for the 116-year-old building.

The 'Launch the Legacy' capitol campaign says around $2.3 million dollars has been raised so far.

The renovation will include roof repairs, improved handicap accessibility and a loading dock to help improve the quality and safety for staff and visitors.