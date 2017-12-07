Mankato Police Seeking Help In Locating Suspects Involved In Robbery

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in locating two suspects involved in a robbery.

The robbery took place at an apartment complex near 1581 Monks Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say the incident involved a male victim who met with a potential buyer of a cell phone he posted on Craigslist.

The victim talked with the second suspect, before another man appeared and told the victim to empty his pockets.

The victim says he saw one of the suspects holding a handgun before they both fled.The suspects are described as two black males.

One of the suspects is described as 16-years-old and six feet tall with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The other suspect is between 13 and 15-years-old, five and a half feet tall, black dreadlocks with blue or purple tips.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety.