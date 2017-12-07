City of Mankato Lays Out Snow Removal Procedures

Winter weather is already upon us and city officials want to make sure everyone is prepared for potential snow emergencies.

A snow emergency is typically declared by the city of Mankato after four or more inches have fallen on the ground. Winds and other weather conditions can affect how the roads are treated.

"We shoot brine; we have two trucks that shoot," said Joe Grabianowski, Superintendent of Streets for the city of Mankato. "We typically shoot about eight hours and we shoot anywhere from five to eight–thousand gallons per event."

To learn more about Mankato's winter weather control procedures and to sign up for notifications visit the city's website or contact city staff at 311. The city can followed on Twitter (@CityOfMankato) or on Facebook.

---KEYC News 12