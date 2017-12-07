Munson Discusses Running for District 23-B

A special election will now take place in Minnesota with the resignation of former district 23–B Representative Tony Cornish.

Cornish resigned in light of sexual harassment allegations during his time in the Minnesota Legislature.

District 23–B includes parts of Blue Earth, Waseca, Watonwan and Le Sueur Counties.

Republican candidate Jeremy Munson is running for the vacant position in the district.

I hope to bring reform to government, to rein in spending, to reduce regulations and taxes on our farmers and small business owners and the people of our district. I also want to address the health care problem that we see in our district and that's attacking the underlying cost of healthcare by creating price transparency and competition in bringing free market reforms to the health care industry which will in turn reduce health insurance costs.

Special elections will take place on February 12th, 2018 for district 23–B.

---KEYC News 12