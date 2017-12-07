Mapleton Man Charged For Allegedly Spiking Gatorade With Meth

A 27-year-old Mapleton man has been charged after allegedly putting methamphetamine in a woman's drink without her knowledge.



Taylor Mitchel Spence is charged with one felony count of adulterate substance with the capability to cause death, bodily harm or illness according to the police report. Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.

Hospital records obtained by the Mapleton Police Department indicated that the victim had tested positive for methamphetamine on a screen conducted on October 25th.

