What Sen. Franken's Resignation Means For The State

North Mankato Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a third grader injured.
Preparations are soon underway for the 2018 New Ulm Gateway Project.
Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.
A 44-year-old North Dakota woman is charged after allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics inside the Faribault prison.
A man released on parole for a Minnesota slaying has been convicted of fatally shooting an Omaha woman and injuring her fiance.
Working out is a common thing to do on land, but some people are hopping in the water to get fit.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in locating two suspects involved in a robbery.
A Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School student receives a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT.
