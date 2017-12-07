THRIVE: Understanding Kids' Skin Conditions

The most common skin disorders in children Mankato Clinic Pediatrician Catherine Davis sees are warts, rashes from viruses, excema, and acne as kids get older.
The most common skin disorders in children Mankato Clinic Pediatrician Catherine Davis sees are warts, rashes from viruses, excema, and acne as kids get older.
Thriver Keith Flack keeps health a priority, even after setbacks and struggles.
Thriver Keith Flack keeps health a priority, even after setbacks and struggles.
Mankato Clinic Physical Therapist Jacob Nienow says a lot of time when people visit him with back pain, it's because they're not using the right abdominal muscles.
Mankato Clinic Physical Therapist Jacob Nienow says a lot of time when people visit him with back pain, it's because they're not using the right abdominal muscles.
Before sitting down for a meal, you might want to think about portion sizes.
Before sitting down for a meal, you might want to think about portion sizes.
Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
North Mankato Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a third grader injured.
North Mankato Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a third grader injured.
Preparations are soon underway for the 2018 New Ulm Gateway Project.
Preparations are soon underway for the 2018 New Ulm Gateway Project.
Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.
Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.
A 44-year-old North Dakota woman is charged after allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics inside the Faribault prison.
A 44-year-old North Dakota woman is charged after allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics inside the Faribault prison.
A man released on parole for a Minnesota slaying has been convicted of fatally shooting an Omaha woman and injuring her fiance.
A man released on parole for a Minnesota slaying has been convicted of fatally shooting an Omaha woman and injuring her fiance.