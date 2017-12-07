Hwy. 14 And 15 Construction Begins Soon In New Ulm

Preparations are soon underway for the 2018 New Ulm Gateway Project.



"In a couple of weeks we're going to begin doing some clearing and grubbing of the trees," MnDOT Project Supervisor Todd Kjolstad said.



New Ulm residents and Hwy. 14 and 15 motorists will soon notice road workers preparing for the bulk of construction, which will begin the first week in April.



The project between North Broadway to Nicollet Co. Rd. 21 includes two bridge replacements, a roundabout and a bridge intersection at the current intersection of Hwy. 14 and 15.



"It's good news for the community. They need to be replaced and this work is another step to improving Hwy. 14 all the way to the city of New Ulm," Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said.



Torkelson says the Hwy. 14 Bridge over the Minnesota River and the bridge over Front Street will extend to two lanes after the needed replacement.



"These bridges are old and as you know we've had history of bridge problems in Minnesota and they've reached the top of the list and need replacement," he said.



As far as the intersection between Hwy. 14 and 15, Kjolstad says the project will help eliminate blind spots for drivers.



"It's astonishing how many accidents have been in that area. You wouldn't expect it. It's definitely a dangerous intersection that we're going to try and make considerably safer," Kjolstad said.



The two-year construction phase is expected to be complete in the fall of 2019.