KEYC - Crusaders Cruise Past Blackhawks

Crusaders Cruise Past Blackhawks

Posted: Updated:
Thursday night, the Crusaders and Blackhawks battled in Mankato.
Madelia 8th-grader Ja'Sean Glover led all-scorers with 34-points.
Hunter Westman had 19-points and 10-rebounds for Loyola, Zan Raverty added 20-points.
The Crusaders earned the 74-62 win over Madelia.

  • Clippers Top Knights in Season Opener

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-12-08 04:59:45 GMT

    The Cleveland boy's basketball team opened its season Thursday night against the Alden-Conger Knights. Carter Kopet led the Clippers with 22-points, Austin Plonsky had 14-points and Kendall Lusty added 10-points in Cleveland's 79-48 win over the Knights.

  • Crusaders Cruise Past Blackhawks

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-08 04:51:59 GMT

    Madelia 8th-grader Ja'Sean Glover led all-scorers with 34-points. Hunter Westman had 19-points and 10-rebounds for Loyola, Zan Raverty added 20-points.

  • Panthers Shutout Scarlets 4-0

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:48 PM EST2017-12-08 04:48:17 GMT

    The Mankato West boy's hockey team faced-off against the Panthers of Rochester Century on Thursday at All Seasons Arena. The Panthers rolled to the 4-0 win.

  • St. Peter Grapplers Get 35-32 Win Over Scarlets

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-12-08 04:46:39 GMT

    The Saints' Tony Putz made the pin at heavyweight to defeat Mankato West

  • Hayes Scores 1,000th Point

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:54 PM EST2017-12-07 04:54:48 GMT

    The Mankato East senior scored his 1,000th career point, finishing with 13-points in East's 59-57 win over the Bluejays.

  • Gusties Stay Perfect with 78-56 Win Over Augsburg

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:50 PM EST2017-12-07 04:50:11 GMT

    Mikayla Miller led all scorers with 20-points in GAC's 78-56 win over Augsburg.

  • Scarlets Fall 6-3 to Northfield

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:57 PM EST2017-12-06 04:57:39 GMT

    The Mankato West boy's hockey team battled Northfield on Tuesday night. The 16th-ranked Raiders beat West 6-3.

  • Scarlets Open Season with 79-59 Win over Hutchinson

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:49 PM EST2017-12-06 04:49:19 GMT

    All five Scarlet starters scored in double figures.

