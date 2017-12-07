Clippers Top Knights in Season Opener

The Cleveland boy's basketball team opened its season Thursday night against the Alden-Conger Knights. Carter Kopet led the Clippers with 22-points, Austin Plonsky had 14-points and Kendall Lusty added 10-points in Cleveland's 79-48 win over the Knights.
Madelia 8th-grader Ja'Sean Glover led all-scorers with 34-points. Hunter Westman had 19-points and 10-rebounds for Loyola, Zan Raverty added 20-points.
The Mankato West boy's hockey team faced-off against the Panthers of Rochester Century on Thursday at All Seasons Arena. The Panthers rolled to the 4-0 win.
The Saints' Tony Putz made the pin at heavyweight to defeat Mankato West
The Mankato East senior scored his 1,000th career point, finishing with 13-points in East's 59-57 win over the Bluejays.
Mikayla Miller led all scorers with 20-points in GAC's 78-56 win over Augsburg.
The Mankato West boy's hockey team battled Northfield on Tuesday night. The 16th-ranked Raiders beat West 6-3.
All five Scarlet starters scored in double figures.
