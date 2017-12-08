Lake Crystal's Newly Renovated City Hall, Library To Reopen Monday

After 8 months of construction, Lake Crystal's newly renovated City Hall and library building is set to reopen in just a few days.

The city started looking into the project back in 2015. The $1.4 million dollar renovation is expected to double the space of the existing building.

City & utility offices and the library are closed today to continue the transition from their temporary locations on East Blue Earth and South Main Streets.

The new location at 100 East Robinson Street, will be open beginning this Monday.

The community room, currently located at the Emergency Services building will be moved to the new location beginning January 1.

The new space can seat 72 guests and is free to use for governmental and non-profit organizations.