Minnesota Parolee Convicted Of Killing Woman In Omaha

A man released on parole for a Minnesota slaying has been convicted of fatally shooting an Omaha woman and injuring her fiance.

On Thursday a Douglas County jury found 32-year-old Tyeric Lessley guilty of first-degree murder and four other crimes. Prosecutors say he killed Suzanne Pope and injured Curtis Goodwin on Oct. 29, 2016. He'd used a gun to gain access to their house, apparently to rob them.

Authorities say Lessley was sent to a Minnesota prison after pleading guilty in 2010 to unintentional felony murder in Minneapolis. He was paroled in April 2015.