Update: Driver Comes Forward After North Mankato School Zone Hit-And-Run

UPDATE From North Mankato Police:

After seeing the report on KEYC News 12, a 16-year-old female came forward and admitted to police she was the driver involved. Police also say the teen told them she and her passenger were unaware that she hit the child. The 16-year-old's vehicle matches a vehicle description in this incident. The case will be reviewed by the city attorney's office.

From earlier:

North Mankato Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a third grader injured.

Authorities responded to Monroe Elementary School near the 700 block of Center Street at 7:45 Friday morning on a report of a hit-and-run.

Police say a third grader was getting out of a vehicle and saw a car coming, but thought it was stopping. The oncoming driver then ran over the student’s foot. Details on his or her current condition haven't been released.

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle involved. Lt. Adams says she does not believe the driver intentionally hit the child, and may be unaware that they hit the student.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Mankato Police Department.