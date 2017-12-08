Habitat For Humanity Holds Furniture Donation Pick-Up At MSU

As Minnesota State Mankato students prepare to move off campus over winter break, Habitat for Humanity is encouraging those living in the dorms to donate their unwanted furniture.



"Futons, dressers, mini refrigerators, desks, typical dorm stuff," ReStore Assistant Manager Shawn Warner said.



The furniture donation pick-up was organized by MSU students about five years ago in effort to team up with the housing organization.



"If you say Habitat for Humanity pretty much everyone knows what you're talking about," Warner said.



While helping eliminate the amount of furniture waste in local landfills.



"As of 2009 the EPA reported there was 9.8 million tons of furniture waste that went to the landfills," Student co-chair of MSU's Environmental Committee Erik Olson said.



Olson says Mankato alone puts in 10 tons of furniture waste in the landfills.



"You could just throw it away, but for next semester people can just go to the restore and buy cheap stuff," he said.



Not only does the furniture drop-off help students lighten their load, but ultimately goes towards providing affordable housing in the community.



"It's a good opportunity for community improvement. We try to shift over a lot of the restore revenue to build new homes," Warner said.



Warner says 50% of ReStore's annual revenue goes toward local home construction.



All items picked up will be donated to the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Mankato.