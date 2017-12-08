Habitat For Humanity Holds Furniture Donation Pick-Up At MSU

UPDATE From North Mankato Police:
After seeing the report on KEYC News 12, a 16-year-old female came forward and admitted to police she was the driver involved. Police also say the teen told them she and her passenger were unaware that she hit the child. The 16-year-old's vehicle matches a vehicle description in this incident. The case will be reviewed by the city attorney's office.
UPDATE From North Mankato Police:
After seeing the report on KEYC News 12, a 16-year-old female came forward and admitted to police she was the driver involved. Police also say the teen told them she and her passenger were unaware that she hit the child. The 16-year-old's vehicle matches a vehicle description in this incident. The case will be reviewed by the city attorney's office.
Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.
Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.
A 44-year-old North Dakota woman is charged after allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics inside the Faribault prison.
A 44-year-old North Dakota woman is charged after allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics inside the Faribault prison.
The St. Peter School District reported that about $700,00 was left over from the $58.595 million bond.
The St. Peter School District reported that about $700,00 was left over from the $58.595 million bond.
The 6th-ranked Mankato East boy's basketball team hosted Winona in its home opener. Damani Hayes led the Cougars with 20-points in East's 58-40 win over Winona.
The 6th-ranked Mankato East boy's basketball team hosted Winona in its home opener. Damani Hayes led the Cougars with 20-points in East's 58-40 win over Winona.
In section 2A, two teams were looking to grab their first win on this young season.
In section 2A, two teams were looking to grab their first win on this young season.
Preparations are soon underway for the 2018 New Ulm Gateway Project.
Preparations are soon underway for the 2018 New Ulm Gateway Project.